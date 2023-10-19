Collegiate high school in St. Petersburg earns award for providing quality education

article

A St. Petersburg high school just received a prestigious award for the second time.

St. Petersburg Collegiate High School was recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a National Blue Ribbon School.

"It's a huge honor," said Ian Call, Principal of St. Petersburg Collegiate High School-St. Petersburg/Gibbs Campus. "It validates all the hard work that staff and especially the students are doing. It's based on a lot of criteria, how well they do in class, how well they do after they graduate, and how well they do on state testing."

And it's not the first time the school has won this award. Students also won it back in 2017.

"I never thought that I would be capable of going to such a great school," Matas Anbrukaitis said.

The campus of St. Petersburg College is a charter high school that's unique in another way too. Students can earn AA degrees while still in high school.

"They take all college classes with college professors and other college students on the campus of St. Petersburg College. So when they graduate, not only do they have the high school diploma, they have AA degree from St. Petersburg College," Call explained.

Aliya Woodard wants to work as a pediatric oncologist. She's putting in the hard work now to reach her goal.

"Although the work is probably more," said Woodard. "And probably a little more hard and intense. It's definitely, it makes you less stressed. It's just more comfortable."

Anbrukaitis hopes to one day work for Apple.

"Helping make their software, making iOS, Mac OS," shared Anbrukaitis. "It's just a big goal of mine."

Principal Call said the key to their success is the teachers.

"We have the best staff, right. Hands down anywhere in the state. And really, when you have the staff, you have great students. You're going to have a great school," Call said.

The collegiate high school was started in 2004. Students in 10th through 12th grade go to the charter school.

