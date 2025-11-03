Communities stepping up to help families affected by lapse in SNAP benefits

The Brief Hundreds of thousands of Floridians are unsure when they’ll receive their next food assistance payment as the government shutdown halts SNAP benefits. Local business owners and residents across Tampa Bay are stepping up to help families struggling with food insecurity. A growing "Tampa Bay SNAP Gap Mega List" is connecting people in need with restaurants, nonprofits, and community resources.



As the government shutdown stretches on, hundreds of thousands of Floridians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP benefits, are left wondering when their next benefit payment will arrive.

In response, communities across Tampa Bay are mobilizing to help fill the gap for families struggling to put food on the table.

What we know:

Roberto Torres, owner of Blind Tiger Coffee Roasters, knows firsthand what it’s like to face food insecurity.

"While I was attending school, I was food insecure. I was on SNAP benefits," Torres said.

Now the owner of eight coffee shops in Tampa, he’s giving back by offering free meals to families affected by the lapse in assistance.

"Some of the most hardworking people that I know are on these benefits because they need to be able to supplement their income so that they can feed themselves and their families," Torres said.

With SNAP funding uncertain, businesses across the region are stepping up.

"I know firsthand what it feels like not having the opportunity or the ability to feed yourself," Torres said.

In Seminole Heights, resident Kas Miller is also taking action. Once food insecure herself, she created what she calls the "Tampa Bay SNAP Gap Mega List." It’s a growing online directory of local businesses, nonprofits, faith groups, and volunteers helping to bridge the gap for families in need.

"I don't think anybody in our region should get hungry, and I'm heartened to learn that my neighbors agree," Miller said. "Our neighbors, our community members, our small business owners have really stepped up to the plate."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear when federal funding for SNAP will resume as the government shutdown continues. Many families are left waiting for updates from state and federal agencies about the status of their benefits.

Miller’s "Tampa Bay SNAP Gap Mega List" already features over 100 local resources, with more added daily. The site, kasmiller.com, allows residents and business owners to submit new entries, which Miller personally verifies. The list includes support in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and Manatee counties.

What's next:

Torres and other business owners hope their efforts provide some relief during uncertain times. "You cannot do it alone," Torres said. "It takes a village."

