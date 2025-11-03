Feeding Tampa Bay helps with the SNAP benefit crisis

The Brief As the government shutdown drags on, Feeding Tampa Bay is handing out meals in response to SNAP benefit cuts. Feeding Tampa Bay expected 1,000 people to collect meals on Monday, the first day since benefits expired. U.S. Representative Kathy Castor addressed the status of the government shutdown.



As the government shutdown drags on, cuts to SNAP benefits are being felt. U.S. Representative Kathy Castor says people will also start to see a drastic increase in their health insurance premiums.

With the federal government shutdown continuing into November, SNAP benefits for the month will not be issued until federal funding is restored. Feeding Tampa Bay recognized this need and initiated a quick response.

What they're saying:

The CEO of Feeding Tampa Bay, Thomas Mantz, said, "No one should be without a meal, irrespective of the circumstances. We want to make sure we keep that from happening."

According to Feeding Tampa Bay, there are 500,000 people in Florida who depend on SNAP payments. The non-profit said they cannot sustain and assist everyone affected. Mantz explained, "If you do the math, we could need another million meals per week we're trying to provide. We do not have the resources to do that, but we'll do whatever we can."

Feeding Tampa Bay now seeks outreach from those within the community who are able to help. Mantz said, "For many, the shutdown wasn't a reality until they really started to see this particular situation. Now that more in our community are aware, the more are stepping in."

Feeding Tampa Bay staged a mass distribution of food today. Families were able to come and collect food from this organization from 4 to 7 p.m.

The backstory:

President Donald Trump's administration said Monday that it will partially fund SNAP after a pair of judges' rulings required it to keep the food aid program running. However, it's not clear how much beneficiaries will receive, nor how quickly beneficiaries will see value show up on the debit cards they use to buy groceries. The program serves about 1 in 8 Americans and is a major piece of the nation's social safety net. It costs about $8 billion per month nationally.

During a press conference at Feeding Tampa Bay Monday afternoon, U.S. Representative Kathy Castor spoke on the harsh reality of this crisis. In Castor’s Congressional District alone,

By the numbers:

1.4 million Floridians will see their health care costs increase, and 179,000 SNAP recipients will not have access to assistance. Castor said, "Feeding Tampa Bay is not a substitute for SNAP. That is why that ruling on Friday was incredibly important to direct the Trump Administration to distribute those funds."

Castor expressed her concerns with the "folks up in Washington", and the impact this shutdown has on those in need of health care and food. Castor explains, "When people's lives are at stake, when their pocketbooks are at stake, the least the politicians in Washington can do would be to sit down and have that dialogue and find a way out of this."

Local perspective:

During the press conference, local small business owners shared how the drastic increase in health insurance has affected their lives. Tampa business owner, Linda Misner said, "We can't afford the $40,000 we own a small business. We do the best we can, but we can't afford $40,000 a year in just health care premiums. For the first time in our lives we will go without health insurance."

READ: 'Connected Manatee' pilot program to help connect struggling families with resources at school

At the food bank distribution Monday, Fox 13's Evan Axelbank heard from local residents who were affected by the cut in SNAP benefits. One SNAP recipient said, "The cost of living has gone way up. Groceries and stores are just unbelievable." Another SNAP recipient said, "Once you even get the food, then you got to think about the utilities, your mortgage, your rent."