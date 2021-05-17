Company says Tampa Bay could be next major technology hub

The Tampa Bay area could be the next major tech hub according to an technology education company relocating its headquarters to St. Petersburg.

Canadian company CodeBoxx wants to be the catalyst for a tech boom in the area. It provides boot camp training to anyone interested in becoming a software developer, with the program taking only 16 weeks.

Students pay a deposit, which they can get back once they complete the course. Otherwise, there is no tuition required until after the student completes the course and gets a job.

CodeBoxx says it guarantees students will find work when they finish.

The company says it aims to decrease the shortage of tech workers and provide a plethora of tech talent as more companies move to the Tampa Bay area.

Its new facility is inside the Thrive DTSP building on 4th Street North in St. Pete. A formal ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 19.

Advertisement

For more information, visit https://codeboxx.biz/.