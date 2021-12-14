Competitive robotics program in Tampa introduces students to sport with major scholarship potential

Tens of millions of dollars in scholarship money are available for Bay Area high school students who want to build robots.

The Advanced Manufacturing and Robotics Center (AMRoC) Fab Lab in Tampa is welcoming interested teens to be a part of its youth robotics program.

Students gain a wide range of skills such as mechanical, electrical engineering concepts, including design and programming in a fun learning environment.

The competition sport also gives students a chance to develop other life skills such as teamwork and problem-solving.

Around $80 million in scholarship funds are available to top students, according to AMRoC.

People interested in learning more about the high school level robotics program can attend an orientation on Saturday, December 18 at 4 p.m. at AMRoC.

More information can also be found on their website, amroctampabay.com/youth-robotics/.