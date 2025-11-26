Congressman Greg Steube calls on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to support Venice Jetty repairs

The Brief Congressman Greg Steube has requested $100 million dollars in federal funding in its Fiscal Year 2026 Work Plan for the Venice, South Jetty repairs. The West Coast Inland Navigation District said every day without work starting, more damage to the jetty is likely to occur. Without funding being secured, there is no set timeline for when repairs could start.



The South Venice Jetty remains shut down following hurricanes Helene and Milton. The jetty saw historic damage. Figures to repair the landmark are around $100 million dollars. Congressman Greg Steube is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help fund the project and to get the jetty reopened.

What we know:

It's a place where generations of families gather in Venice. Venice's South Jetty has welcomed those casting their lines, enjoying the sea breeze and those who take in all that makes Florida the sunshine state. The South Venice Jetty remains shut down following damage sustained in recent hurricanes.

Congressman Greg Steube is calling on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to help fund the project and to get the jetty reopened.

A chain link fence and a no trespassing sign. That's the sight that greets Marie Generson at Venice’s South Jetty.

"I've been walking up to the jetty all these times, it’s heartbreaking," said Marie.

The South Jetty had seen damage during hurricane Ian, but hurricanes Helene and Milton brought historic destruction.

The south bulkhead was exposed, stones that protected the peninsula were washed away, and the concession stand was destroyed. The storms also washed away the parking lot and parts of the walkway.

"I know we are going to survive and build it up because we are strong in Venice," said Marie.

Marie is hopeful Congressman Greg Steube will see results.

Why you should care:

"It's a huge piece of infrastructure for Venice, not just recreational but for boating," said Congressman Steube.

Congressman Steube is working to secure funds for repairs that are estimated to run nearly $100 million dollars.

"The city can’t afford 100 million dollars, the county can’t afford 100 million dollars. Even at the state level, that’s an incredible amount of money," said Congressman Steube.

Congressman Steube has requested the money from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in their Fiscal Year 2026 Work Plan.

Courtesy: City of Venice

"We are hoping that they’ll take that 100 million dollars. We are asking for all of it, but even if we get a portion of it this year, we can do that in subsequent appropriation years. That’ll be something that will really help the city along," said Congressman Steube.

Each passing day without work impacts those who live and work off of the jetty.

READ: Tampa drives at higher risk of big rig injuries — What drivers need to know

"People that were here last year after the hurricane have come back, and they want to see what kind of progress has been made, and they see nothing," said Rick Schattauer, dockmaster of the Crow's Nest.

"Having the jetty shut down has been a bit difficult for us. That’s our alternative parking when we have an overflow of people, all the tourists come down here. They use our parking lot now as a turnaround," said Rick.

Rick and others hope the new year will bring life back to their favorite park.

"We are hoping that in the year 2026 we will get some sort of progress done," he said.

What's next:

The West Coast Inland Navigation District said every day the jetty goes without repairs, more damage is likely to occur. They're waiting for a Major Maintenance Report from the U.S Army Corps of Engineers.

As for a timeline of when repairs could start, they said, without funding secured, there is no certain timeline.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube