Tampa drives at higher risk of big rig injuries — What drivers need to know

The Brief Hillsborough County residents face a higher risk of injury from big rigs than those in Miami-Dade. Data shows the freight-crash problem is a high, persistent baseline that Hillsborough residents are feeling more acutely on a per-person basis. A local attorney says the danger isn’t going away anytime soon.



As thousands of Floridians prepare to hit the roads on major highways like I-4, I-75, and I-95, new state crash data from the FLHSMV reveals a concerning trend for drivers in Hillsborough County.

What we know:

According to the latest statistics, residents here face a higher risk of injury from commercial vehicle accidents compared to those in the larger Miami-Dade area.

Data from Hillsborough County sees approximately 59 truck crash injuries per 100,000 residents, surpassing Miami-Dade's rate of 47 per 100,000. This data underscores the need for heightened awareness and caution, especially during the busy holiday travel season.

Doug Burnetti, a Tampa Bay area attorney who frequently represents clients involved in these crashes, emphasizes the importance of vigilance during the holidays.

"Unfortunately, we always see tragedies during this time of the year and around Christmastime. And often it involves commercial vehicles," Burnetti notes.

By the numbers:

In 2023, the latest year with finalized county-level truck data, FLHSMV reported 3,083 commercial motor vehicle (CMV) crashes, 916 CMV-related injuries and 16 CMV fatalities in Hillsborough County, versus 8,817 CMV crashes, 1,295 CMV-related injuries and 15 CMV fatalities in Miami-Dade.

That works out to about 59 truck-crash injuries per 100,000 residents, versus about 47 per 100,000 in Miami-Dade.

Dig deeper:

The bustling Port of Tampa and various industries contribute to the high volume of commercial trucks on the roads, increasing the likelihood of accidents. Florida Highway Patrol's Sgt. Steve Gaskins reminds drivers that everyone will be heading to similar festivities, which can lead to congested roads and heightened risks.

In August, a tragic accident in Fort Pierce, caused by an undocumented immigrant, resulted in three fatalities and prompted a crackdown on commercial driver's licenses. Burnetti warns that this could have a ripple effect, potentially leading to overworked drivers due to a shortage in the industry.

"There's a risk that drivers are being overworked right now because of the shortage. So you have to be aware that they could be tired," he cautions.

Additionally, Burnetti's office has observed an increase in accidents involving newer, less experienced truckers. Many companies offered large incentives to attract drivers following COVID-related trucking shortages, resulting in a surge of inexperienced drivers on the road.

What's next:

Burnetti advises drivers to adopt an offensive driving strategy and maintain a safe distance from commercial vehicles.

"If it's a fully loaded truck, especially, it can't stop in time. It's going to take longer to stop," he explains.

His hope is that drivers remain vigilant and watch out for other vehicles to ensure safety.

In 2023, Tampa reported 916 injuries related to truck crashes, highlighting the importance of road safety during the holiday season. As Floridians embark on their journeys, the message is clear: exercise caution and prioritize safety to prevent accidents and ensure a joyful holiday season.