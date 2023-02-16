Congressman Greg Steube thanks trauma team at Sarasota Memorial Hospital after falling 25 feet

Congressman Greg Steube stopped by Sarasota Memorial Hospital Thursday to thank the trauma team and all those who helped him after falling 25 feet from a ladder at his home.

The congressman said he has had a lot of angels watching over him, from the delivery driver who saw his fall to staff at the hospital.

"It’s a miracle that I’m here," he said. "It’s a miracle that I’m so recovered as I am at this point."

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is a Level 2 trauma center.

"You do your job every single day in saving people’s lives, and you go home with the heart that is knowledgeable with the things that you’ve done to help and save people, but the community sometimes looks over the fact that we have this gem in this community," said Congressman Steube.

Every year the hospital treats more than 4,800 patients.

"Every time you hear a helicopter, it’s another life that gets saved and another life that comes in here that would not quite probably have made it otherwise," said Sarasota Memorial's CEO David Verinder.

Nik Wallenda, known for his death defying stunts on a highwire, joined Congressman Steube in thanking the team.

"My worst nightmare became a reality when that pyramid collapsed," said Wallenda.

In 2017, some of Wallenda’s family members were treated at Sarasota Memorial after falling while practicing an eight-person pyramid.

"I do attribute that quick and speedy recovery to the trauma center, Dr. Ali in particular who played an instrumental role in saving my sister’s life as well as two other family members," said Wallenda.

The congressman presented a Congressional Recognition, challenge coins and flags that were flown over the U.S Capitol building. More importantly, he offered his gratitude to those who helped him begin recovering.

"Having the opportunity to stand here and give back to the community I think is just an opportunity that I will cherish, and you certainly look at life a lot different from a time perspective after an incident like that occurs," said Congressman Steube.

The congressman is still healing from a punctured lung, cracked pelvis and torn ligaments. He's hoping to be able to get back to Washington DC by March 1. He also hopes to be fully recovered in enough time to play in the Congressional Baseball Game.