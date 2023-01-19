Rep. Greg Steube fell off ladder while cutting tree limbs, has non-life threatening injuries

article

U.S. Rep Greg Steube was standing 25 feet above the ground on a ladder when he fell, but he does not have life-threatening injuries, according to a statement on his official Twitter account.

The statement noted that the congressman was cutting tree limbs when he fell on his Sarasota property. He spent the night in the ICU and has "several serious injuries."

"He is making progress and in good spirits," the tweet read in part. "We are thankful to the individual who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, as well as Sarasota County’s Emergency Services for their quick response and transportation."

Congressman Steube currently serves in Florida's 17th district, which covers Sarasota County. Steube was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018 and just began his third term.