Construction worker dies after accident at Tampa International Airport

A construction worker died after an onsite accident at Tampa International Airport early Wednesday morning, according to airport officials.

Authorities can be seen redirecting traffic at Tampa International Airport Wednesday morning

According to TPA, at around 7:41 a.m., airport police received reports of an accident involving a construction equipment operator. The worker had been working onsite on the Airside A shuttle guideway renovation project.

The worker died from his injuries, according to authorities.

Blue Arrivals traffic has been rerouted to Blue Express Arrivals as authorities investigate the accident. Flight operations are not impacted.

Police and other authorities are investigating the details of the accident.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.