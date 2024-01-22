Construction nears completion for USF Sarasota-Manatee first ever residence hall

A unique atmosphere can be felt at USF Sarasota-Manatee.

"It’s really small and because of that we have a really close, tight-knit community, and we know everybody," said senior Lauren Karg.

For Karg, there has been one thing missing.

"I have so many people ask do you live on campus? What are your dorms like? And I say we don’t have any," she said.

That is changing. As the first ever student center and residence hall nears completion.

"This new student building is going to open up opportunities for students to build even more camaraderie, hang out together. It will increase things such as study groups," said Karg.

Complete with a ballroom, gaming center, book store, dining hall and a home for student government and other campus organizations.

"It is such an evolution of this campus. It really puts us on the map for student experience and it gives everybody an opportunity to come to this campus, to enjoy it, to be able to stay here be part of the community and really grow and prosper as part of USF," said USF President & CEO Rhea Law.

Law is positive the impact will be felt beyond the campus walls.

"They become part of the university as a whole. They will be better for it and our community will be better for it because they will become part of the community and hopefully they will stay after they graduate," she said.

The Student Center and Residence Hall is on track to open in August, to welcome 200 students just in time for the fall semester.

"It’s going to redefine the narrative of USF Sarasota-Manatee campus," said Nathan Poinsette a USF student.

Making what was once known as a commuter campus, a full campus for students to come together and grow.

"It will attract more students, funding and attention," said Poinsette.

A housing scholarship program is being offered.

New and continuing students can receive up to $4,000 dollars to make living on campus affordable.