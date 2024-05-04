Hundreds of fathers, kids enjoy day of football and bonding in Tampa

article

From tickle tackles to touchdown passes and practicing words of affirmation, nearly 400 fathers and their kids got to make memories on the field at Raymond James Stadium on Saturday during the annual All Pro Dad Experience.

More than two decades after its creation, these events are now held all over the United States, but Tampa's always guarantees a special host, Hall of Famer, former Bucs coach and one of All Pro Dad's founders, Tony Dungy.

"It was 1997, my second year with the Bucs," Dungy recalled. "We were building a playoff team, and things were going well on the field. But a lot of my coaching staff was feeling like we were just not doing as good a job with our families as we need to. We're being pulled in a lot of different directions. How can we be better dads? So we got going with Family First and All Pro Dad. It started then. We had one event at training camp and it's blossomed into this."

Now, 130 events later, he's taught dads to embrace the most important role of their lives, while teaching children to appreciate the gift of simply having a father who supports them.

"Everybody doesn't have dads that are present and around," Dungy stressed. "So, if you do, really take advantage of it and spend that time with them."

Being an All Pro Dad is more than just a yearly event, and extends far beyond the football field. In partnership with school districts across the country, including dozens in the Bay Area, other dads and their kids meet together monthly as part of the All Pro Dad Chapters.

Fathers like Alan Alford lead the conversation.

"It lets dads see that there are role models out there that you can look up to because not every single dad has that opportunity," Alford added. "So it's just awesome to show them that there's ways to be better dads one step at a time."

All Pro Dad also has a daily email newsletter that goes out with helpful tips and information on how to be a better family man.

