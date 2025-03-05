Construction worker hit by car, seriously injured: VPD

The Brief A construction worker was flown to the hospital after being hit by a car in Venice on Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man was holding a stop sign when he was hit at the intersection of Knights Trail and Triple Diamond Blvd. The victim was listed in serious but stable condition at last check.



A man is hospitalized with serious injuries after being hit by a car while working traffic flow at a construction site, the Venice Police Department said.

What we know:

According to VPD, a vehicle hit the 54-year-old victim as he held a stop sign shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Knights Trail and Triple Diamond Blvd.

Paramedics airlifted the worker to the hospital, where police said he was listed in serious but stable condition at last check.

What we don't know:

It's not known whether any charges will be filed, as the crash remains an active investigation.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Venice Police Department.

