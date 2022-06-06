Construction worker injured after falling from scaffolding in St. Pete

article

A construction worker is in critical condition after falling from a scaffolding while on the job in St. Petersburg.

St. Pete Fire Rescue's paramedics responded to the construction site – located in the 3300 block of Bayshore Boulevard in the Shore Acres neighborhood – around 9 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officials said the worker was in critical condition and they started performing "life-saving interventions."

The worker was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. The individual was not publicly identified.

St. Pete police and OSHA is investigating what led up to the fall.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.