Construction worker injured after falling from scaffolding in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A construction worker is in critical condition after falling from a scaffolding while on the job in St. Petersburg.
St. Pete Fire Rescue's paramedics responded to the construction site – located in the 3300 block of Bayshore Boulevard in the Shore Acres neighborhood – around 9 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officials said the worker was in critical condition and they started performing "life-saving interventions."
The worker was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. The individual was not publicly identified.
St. Pete police and OSHA is investigating what led up to the fall.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 13 for updates.