Construction workers find body of 16-year-old girl at Clearwater rec center, deputies say

Pinellas County deputies say the death of a 16-year-old girl is likely drug-related.

On Friday, around 7:37 a.m., deputies responded to Countryside Recreation Center, located at 2640 Sabal Springs Drive after receiving a report of a deceased person. According to the sheriff's office, construction workers found the body.

Deputies said they later identified the person as a 16-year-old female. They did not publicly identify the individual.

Detectives said her death does not appear to be criminal in nature.