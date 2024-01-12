Contagious, deadly dog virus detected at Ft. De Soto Park

Pinellas County officials are out with an alert for pet owners regarding the discovery of the highly contagious canine distemper virus at Ft. De Soto Park Campground.

The alert took effect on Wednesday, January 10, confirming the presence of the virus on the county's online campsite reservation system.

"Distemper is a highly contagious disease spreading quickly among dogs," the alert said. "It has the potential to kill dogs that have not been vaccinated or are susceptible for reasons of age or compromised immune system."

Dogs showing any symptoms of distemper should see a vet right away.

"It is a virus that it can attack your gastrointestinal systems, explained Gibsonton-based veterinarian Dr. Jenese Williams. "So vomiting, diarrhea, if we notice any of that going on, which is very common, but specifically if your pet is not vaccinated... and we're starting to see symptoms and changes like that, we want to be high alert."

Williams said the virus also attacks the respiratory system. Symptoms may include coughing, nasal discharge and ocular discharge. Distemper can also affect the nervous system.

"So very severe cases you can get neurologic symptoms such as ataxia, which, basically if you see a pet walking like it's drunk and wobbly, (those) are signs of neurologic dysfunction.

The campground warning said that while humans and cats are not affected by the virus, pet owners should "not leave food or water for your pet unattended outside."

Officials are reminding visitors at Ft. De Soto Park Campground not to interact with park wildlife, and if they notice an animal that appears sick or is acting strangely to contact the campground office or call 727-582-2100.

FOX 13 News reported on a previous distemper outbreak at Ft. De Soto in January 2019 when animal services found infections in multiple raccoons at the park.