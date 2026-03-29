Backyard fire gets out of hand, sparks brush fire in San Antonio: Firefighters

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The Brief A controlled fire in Pasco County quickly got out of hand and started a brush fire. Officials want to remind community members that Pasco County is still in a burn ban.



Pasco County firefighters are reminding residents that the county remains under a strict burn ban following a brush fire sparked by an unauthorized burn.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Tyndall Road in San Antonio. Investigators said the fire appeared to have started from a resident's fire that got out of hand, spreading to a shed, an RV, and nearby brush.

Pasco County Remains in a Burn Ban

Officials say this is an important reminder that Pasco County remains under a burn ban, as conditions are still dry and fires can spread rapidly.

No injuries were reported.