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Backyard fire gets out of hand, sparks brush fire in San Antonio: Firefighters

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  March 29, 2026 12:25pm EDT
Pasco County
FOX 13 News
article

The Brief

    • A controlled fire in Pasco County quickly got out of hand and started a brush fire.
    • Officials want to remind community members that Pasco County is still in a burn ban.

SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County firefighters are reminding residents that the county remains under a strict burn ban following a brush fire sparked by an unauthorized burn.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Tyndall Road in San Antonio. Investigators said the fire appeared to have started from a resident's fire that got out of hand, spreading to a shed, an RV, and nearby brush.

Pasco County Remains in a Burn Ban

Officials say this is an important reminder that Pasco County remains under a burn ban, as conditions are still dry and fires can spread rapidly.

No injuries were reported. 

The Source: This article was written using information from Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420.

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