Backyard fire gets out of hand, sparks brush fire in San Antonio: Firefighters
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SAN ANTONIO, Fla. - Pasco County firefighters are reminding residents that the county remains under a strict burn ban following a brush fire sparked by an unauthorized burn.
Firefighters responded to the blaze on Tyndall Road in San Antonio. Investigators said the fire appeared to have started from a resident's fire that got out of hand, spreading to a shed, an RV, and nearby brush.
Pasco County Remains in a Burn Ban
Officials say this is an important reminder that Pasco County remains under a burn ban, as conditions are still dry and fires can spread rapidly.
No injuries were reported.
The Source: This article was written using information from Pasco County Firefighters Local 4420.