Controversial South Tampa flood relief project moves forward following city council vote

The Brief Tampa City Council voted 4-3 Thursday to move forward with the controversial South Howard Flood Relief Project. The project will replace a century-old drainage system and is expected to cost about $100 million, including design. Construction could continue through 2030, raising concerns among South Howard businesses about closures and lost jobs.



Tampa City Council voted 4-3 Thursday to move forward with the controversial South Howard Flood Relief Project after about 18 months of planning and hours of passionate debate from residents, business owners and council members.

South Howard flood relief project

The backstory:

The project will replace the century-old drainage system underneath South Howard Avenue, which the city says has contributed to decades of flooding in the Parkland Estates and Palma Ceia Pines neighborhoods.

The flooding reached a critical point during the 2024 hurricane season, when about 300 homes in the two neighborhoods were damaged or destroyed.

The council's vote locks in a maximum construction cost of nearly $93 million. Including design costs, the total project is expected to cost about $100 million.

The city's mobility director has said experts reviewed two dozen potential alternatives before selecting the current plan. City officials say the chosen option provides the most effective and cost-efficient way to address the flooding.

South Howard Avenue construction

What they're saying:

Supporters of the project said the flooding problem has gone on for too long and the city needs to act and council members who approved the plan agreed.

"We have to do something sooner or later and sooner just arrived," Councilman Charlie Miranda said.

"Definitely support this project. It's not perfect, but it really has to happen. We have no other opportunity. This is what we do as a city. This is our job as a council," added Councilwoman Lynn Hurtak.

Councilman Luis Viera said the city cannot abandon residents who repeatedly deal with flooding.

"We can't abandon a neighborhood in effect to be flooded, right? Whenever there's heavy rain in this area, it gets flooded. Are we just going to say, no, we're just going to give this up? I can't do that in good conscience," Viera said.

Council Chair Alan Clendenin said he believes failing to address the flooding presents the greater risk.

"I believe the greatest risk is failing to act. To those who have lived with the flooding and the next generation that will benefit from this project, I stand with you. And to those who disagree with my decision, I respect you," Clendenin said.

South Howard Avenue closures

The other side

The project has faced strong opposition from businesses along South Howard Avenue.

Business owners have argued they support fixing the flooding but worry the years of construction will make it difficult or impossible for some businesses to remain open.

"We understand there's a flooding issue in Parkland and in a number of areas and that needs to be addressed. We agree with that. What we don't agree with is going down straight through family businesses in the heart entertainment district of our area," said Shawn Routten, General Manager of the Epicurean Hotel.

Opponents have warned that the project could force businesses to shut down and potentially affect more than 1,000 jobs.

Parkland Estates residents who supported the project acknowledged the concerns and said they intend to help businesses through the construction.

"We all love your businesses," said Elizabeth Dinwiddie, who has advocated for the project for months. "Please know that we will support you throughout this project. We do not want anything bad to happen to your businesses. Please give us pipes so that we can go to bed feeling safe at night."

Councilman Bill Carlson was one of the three members who voted against the project. He expressed concern that approving the project could limit the city's ability to fund other flood relief projects during the next five years.

The city says there will still be enough funding to continue projects that have already been approved.

Tampa Flood Project timeline

What's next:

Construction is expected to begin sometime after Gasparilla.

The project is expected to continue through 2030, with South Howard Avenue closing in sections throughout the construction process.