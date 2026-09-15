Hillsborough County cat tests positive for rabies, area of Gibsonton under 60-day rabies alert

The Brief A 60-day rabies alert is currently in effect for part of the Gibsonton area after a cat recently tested positive for the viral disease. The alert comes as the CDC reported a nationwide increase in reported human rabies exposures just last week. Local veterinarians are urging residents to verify their pets' vaccination status and remain vigilant for delayed, but deadly, symptoms in their furry friends.



Officials with the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County have issued a 60-day rabies alert for part of the Gibsonton area after a cat recently tested positive for the virus.

The local cat with rabies

What we know:

The animal, which had no known rabies vaccination, died in the Gibsonton area off U.S. Highway 41 and Alice Ave.

As a precaution, health officials have drawn an alert zone bounded by the Alafia River to the north, Bullfrog Creek to the south, Hillsborough Bay to the west, and Alafia St. to the east.

The latest state data

By the numbers:

According to the latest state data from the Florida Department of Health, Hillsborough County has recorded 295 rabies cases in both humans and animals – plus possible exposures — so far this year. That’s an increase of 52 cases compared to the same timeframe last year.

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Rabies is a deadly viral disease transmitted primarily through the bites or scratches of infected animals.

Because it is almost always fatal once symptoms begin, prompt medical care following an exposure is critical.

State health officials are reminding Hillsborough County residents that rabies is present in local wildlife populations.

Other recent cases

Local perspective:

Over the summer, Pasco County confirmed two cases of rabies in raccoons, and Polk County reported a case of an unvaccinated feral cat.

What you can do for your pet

What they're saying:

Veterinarians are advising pet owners to ensure their animals are up-to-date on their rabies vaccines and to watch closely for any abrupt behavioral changes.

Dr. Anchal Thomas, an emergency veterinarian at VEG ER for Pets in South Tampa, detailed the warning signs to look out for in domestic animals.

"If you start noticing any behavior changes, your pet is starting to wobble, it's not able to eat or drink normally because it's having trouble swallowing," Dr. Thomas said. "Other things that you may notice is that if the pet is repeatedly trying to lick at an injury or bite at an injury, that could be where they were bitten by the original animal."

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For Florida pet owners currently keeping a close eye out for Bufo toads, Thomas notes a difference in how the symptoms present. While Bufo toad poisoning acts rapidly — causing bright red gums and vomiting often within 30 minutes — rabies is slow-acting. Its incubation period can last anywhere from weeks to months before visible symptoms emerge.

Residents are urged to avoid physical contact with stray animals and wildlife. Anyone who is bitten or scratched by an unfamiliar animal should seek immediate medical attention.