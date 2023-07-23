ConWorld's Emporium is more than just a pop culture gift shop

It's a pop culture gift shop to the untrained eye, but to the devoted fan, ConWorld's Emporium in Tarpon Springs has a special meaning.

"ConWorld's Emporium, it's constructed worlds, like your Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter all together in one," explained Jessica Potts.

She's the owner and operator of this venue, but it's much more than a gift shop.

"Really, it's a family business," she explained.

And that's true as the shop reflects the interests of everyone in the family.

"We're probably about 30% board games," Potts continued, "I loved games growing up."

There are playing cards, board games, figurines, and more, from Pokemon to Lord of the Rings.

They even have an escape room and host murder mystery dinner parties.

"Actually, a lot of teens come in on the first Friday events downtown," said Potts.

Their gaming space offers a space to gather and play the games in the shop for free or for guests to host their own role-playing games.

To visit ConWorld's Emporium in person, you can find them at 9 South Safford Ave. in Tarpon Springs.

You can learn more about them and what they offer by clicking here.