Cooper Park drowning under investigation by Plant City police

The Brief A man drowned at Cooper Park in Plant City on Monday, according to police. The drowning incident is under investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.



Plant City police are investigating after they say a man drowned at Cooper Park on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Police say someone called 911 shortly after 1:30 p.m. to report a man in distress in the pond at Samuel W. Cooper Park, located in the 900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

When officers arrived, the individual was submerged and did not resurface.

READ: Dozens of victims discovered inside Tampa mansion linked to church forced labor scheme

A search and recovery effort began immediately and with the help of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Dive Team, the man was located and retrieved from the water.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the man’s name nor have they revealed the circumstances surrounding the incident, which is still under investigation.

What they're saying:

In a media release, the Plant City Police Department stated, "The Plant City Police Department extends its deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time".

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.