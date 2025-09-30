Dozens of victims discovered inside Tampa mansion linked to church forced labor scheme

The Brief Two church leaders, Michelle Brannon and David Taylor, are accused of running a decade-long forced labor and money laundering operation across five states. Investigators say at least 57 victims were forced to work unpaid, living in crowded conditions in a Tampa mansion. Brannon, arrested last month in Hillsborough County, appears in a Michigan court today as prosecutors argue she should remain in custody.



Investigators say a sprawling Tampa mansion served as the backdrop for a disturbing operation.

According to newly released court documents, 57 people, including minors, were forced to live and work under harsh conditions, reportedly enduring food and sleep deprivation, threats, and physical abuse.

Despite their lavish setting, victims were discovered to have been made to sleep on floors, kept in a garage, or crammed into rooms with limited access to bathrooms.

The indictment alleges that Michelle Brannon and fellow Kingdom of God Global Church leader David Taylor manipulated followers into working 24-hour shifts in church call centers. The workers were not paid and pressured into relentlessly soliciting donations that generated about $50 million over the last decade.

What they're saying:

One former church member described the environment as mentally and physically abusive, citing public humiliation and isolation from family and friends.

"I actually saw him get very verbally abusive towards one of the staff members to the point where he basically humiliated her," the former church employee Leslie Portillo said, adding that the leaders "destroyed marriages" and "took people’s time — time that you can’t get back."

Portillo says she joined the church with her best friend Danielle, who was seeking spiritual guidance while battling cancer. When the red flags became impossible for her to ignore, Portillo says she began to pull away, a decision she says church leaders used to alienate her from her friend. Portillo says Danielle was brainwashed into cutting her off and the two were no longer speaking in the last months before her death.

Dig deeper:

Court filings also include text messages allegedly sent by Brannon to church employees. In one message, she instructed harsh punishment for a member who failed to meet call quotas, writing: "Did you rebuke him for this?? He needs to be raked over the coals for this?? He can die for this!!"

What's next:

Brannon, arrested last month in Hillsborough County, was transferred to Michigan where the trial will take place. Prosecutors argue she poses a flight risk due to access to large sums of cash and may attempt to manipulate witnesses if released. They are urging the court to keep her behind bars through the duration of the trial.

Taylor and Brannon are facing a 10-count indictment on forced labor and money laundering charges out of Michigan, where the church's headquarters is located. Brannon will face a judge for an arraignment and pretrial detention hearing in Detroit Federal Court today.