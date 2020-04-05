Coral Princess cruise ship docks in Miami

article

Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, has docked in Florida.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email Saturday the Coral Princess ship docked in Miami.

The ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members had been in limbo for days. As of Thursday, Kamali said seven passengers and five crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The cruise line says anyone in need of hospitalization will disembark first.

Those fit to fly will begin leaving Sunday, while others who have symptoms of respiratory illness will remain on board until cleared by ship doctors.

