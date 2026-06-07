Corey Ave. Art & Craft Festival helps passion projects thrive as full-time businesses

The Brief Vendors at the Corey Ave. Art & Craft Festival say events like this are essential for small businesses, helping them connect directly with customers and grow beyond online sales. North Port Apiary's Davyd Fedotenko transitioned from the Air Force and manufacturing work to running a family beekeeping business full-time, using festivals to raise awareness about the importance of bees. Artists like Red's Shadow owner Alecia Peck and painter Christopher Mize turned lifelong passions into careers, saying their love for their craft keeps them going through the challenges of small business ownership.



Along Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach, tents lined the street, artwork filled display booths, and business owners shared more than just products with customers.

For many vendors at the Corey Art & Craft Festival, the event represents years of hard work, career changes, and the pursuit of lifelong passions.

From Military Service to Beekeeping

The backstory:

For North Port Apiary's Davyd Fedotenko, the road to running a small business looked very different just a few years ago.

Fedotenko previously served in the Air Force and later worked in structural manufacturing for helicopter parts before joining his father's beekeeping business.

Now, he travels throughout the region selling honey and bee-related products while educating the public about the importance of pollinators.

Fedotenko says festivals like the Corey Art & Craft Festival are vital for small businesses because they provide opportunities to connect directly with customers while helping raise awareness about environmental issues.

"It's important because it helps local makers instead of just big business," he said. "It helps us continue helping the bees and raising awareness."

Reinventing Careers Through Creativity

Dig deeper:

For Red's Shadow owner Alecia Peck, her artistic journey began after a major career setback.

After spending 30 years in the restaurant industry and later working in the medical field, Peck lost her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Looking for a fresh start, she began creating resin keychains before eventually finding her niche in flower preservation.

Today, preserving wedding bouquets and creating custom resin artwork is her full-time career.

Peck credits her success to the pride she takes in every piece she creates.

"My passion comes from my heart," she said. "If my name goes on it, it's going to be as close to perfect as I can make it."

A Lifeline for Small Businesses

Events like the Corey Art & Craft Festival offer more than just a weekend sales opportunity.

For many artists and makers, festivals create valuable face-to-face interactions with customers that can't be replicated online. The events help vendors tell their stories, build relationships, and generate the support needed to sustain their businesses year-round.

Artist Christopher Mize knows that firsthand.

After working numerous jobs throughout his life, Mize eventually found his calling as a full-time artist.

"I always wanted to be an artist," Mize said. "Although I had 16 different jobs, I finally figured it out. It's what God intended for me to do."

He says festivals allow him to reach new audiences while continuing to do what he loves.

"As long as I can lift this tent, I'll keep doing it," he said.

Following a Passion

Running a small business is rarely easy. Vendors say there are good weekends and difficult ones, but the opportunity to pursue work they genuinely love makes the challenges worthwhile.

Peck says resilience is part of the job.

"Some days are great, some weekends are wonderful, and some not so good," she said. "You have to have tough skin."

Still, when asked what keeps her going, her answer was simple.

"I love what I do," she said.

For the artists, makers, and entrepreneurs lining Corey Avenue, the festival serves as a reminder that taking a chance on a passion can become a livelihood — and every customer who stops by helps make that dream possible.

What's next:

The next Corey Ave. Art and Craft Festival week is October 3rd and 4th of this year.