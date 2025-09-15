Could Florida Springs become the next National Park?

The Brief A Florida congressman is looking into creating a new Florida Springs National Park. The proposal would launch a federal study on whether the state’s springs deserve a national designation. Environmentalists are split, raising concerns about pollution, overuse and how a national park label could impact conservation.



Florida Rep. Randy Fine has introduced the Path to Florida Springs National Park Act, a bill that would direct the federal government to study how to turn Florida’s vast network of freshwater springs into the nation’s 64th national park.

Florida has more than 1,000 springs spread across about 2,800 miles of Central and North Florida. These springs provide recreation for families, habitats for wildlife and a crucial source of drinking water.

Fine said the concentration of natural springs is as extraordinary as Yellowstone’s geysers and deserves national recognition.

The other side:

Some environmental advocates argue that a "national park" designation may not address the most pressing threats — including pollution, overdevelopment and declining aquifer health.

Ryan Smart with the Florida Springs Council said protecting the springs is essential, because they are directly linked to 90% of the state’s drinking water. Still, he questions whether a park label would fix worsening water quality trends.

Conservation group All Florida, which represents hunters and anglers, worries that a national park designation could limit outdoor recreation and bring more crowds that might harm fragile ecosystems.

What they're saying:

"This is our beaches when you’re in the middle of the state – such a beautiful place," said Smart.

"You’re putting it under glass and no one’s allowed to touch it any longer. That’s not a conservation mindset we support, said Travis Thompson with All Florida.

What's next:

Fine’s bill would not immediately create a new park. Instead, it would commission a federal study to explore options — from a national park to a national monument or recreation area. That process could take years before any designation is decided.