2,000-acre Polk County wildlife habitat — home to eagles, Florida panthers — protected from development

The Brief Eagle Haven Ranch will remain a home for more than 200 species, including bald eagles and the Florida panther. The land was once protected by the state but was sold for development.



Thousands of acres of a Polk County wildlife habitat, once at risk of becoming a resort development, are now protected forever.

What we know:

Faded billboards still stand on Eagle Haven Ranch, remnants of an abandoned plan for a sprawling luxury resort with cabins, a golf course, and a marina.

Now, the more than 2,300 acres along Lake Kissimmee will remain a home for more than 200 species, including bald eagles and the Florida panther.

"It is 'Wild Florida' at its absolute best, and to think of it being paved over was just unfathomable," said Traci Deen, the president and CEO of Conservation Florida.

The land was once protected by the state but was sold for development.

The non-profit Conservation Florida worked in partnership with the Department of Defense, the USDA, and a conservation-minded landowner to buy a conservation easement this spring, ensuring the land can be protected from development forever.

Why you should care:

"It is a connector in the Florida wildlife corridor, and its value goes beyond just a waterfront. It stores water during storms," said Deen. "It cleans fresh water that flows down into the Everglades. This property was really, really important to protect."

Deen said this effort is a prime example of why our public lands need to be cherished.

"Because properties like Eagle Haven Ranch can be lost forever, and this is a property that's the embodiment of good conservation," said Deen. "It's magnificent."

What's next:

Eagle Haven Ranch will continue to undergo land management to keep it in good health.