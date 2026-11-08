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Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital reopens after bomb threat: SPPD

By
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Published November 8, 2026 4:57 PM EST
Published November 8, 2026 4:57 PM EST

The Brief

    • Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg reopened Sunday morning following a police bomb threat sweep.
    • Officers searched the medical facility at 501 Sixth Ave. S. after emergency calls reported a threat before 11 a.m.
    • Police confirmed no explosives were inside the building and kept their investigation open Sunday.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg has reopened after police investigated a bomb threat Sunday morning.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital bomb threat

What we know:

Officers responded to the hospital at 501 Sixth Ave. S. shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving calls about a bomb threat, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

As a precaution, the hospital was temporarily shut down while officers searched the building.

Police did not find a bomb, and the hospital has since reopened.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the person who made the threatening phone calls or revealed whether any suspects are in custody.

Law enforcement security response

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.

St. PetersburgCrime and Public Safety