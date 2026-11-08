Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital reopens after bomb threat: SPPD
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg has reopened after police investigated a bomb threat Sunday morning.
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital bomb threat
What we know:
Officers responded to the hospital at 501 Sixth Ave. S. shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving calls about a bomb threat, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
As a precaution, the hospital was temporarily shut down while officers searched the building.
Police did not find a bomb, and the hospital has since reopened.
St. Petersburg police investigation
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the person who made the threatening phone calls or revealed whether any suspects are in custody.
Law enforcement security response
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
The Source: The information in this story was provided by the St. Petersburg Police Department.