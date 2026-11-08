Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital reopens after bomb threat: SPPD

The Brief Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg reopened Sunday morning following a police bomb threat sweep. Officers searched the medical facility at 501 Sixth Ave. S. after emergency calls reported a threat before 11 a.m. Police confirmed no explosives were inside the building and kept their investigation open Sunday.



Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg has reopened after police investigated a bomb threat Sunday morning.

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital bomb threat

What we know:

Officers responded to the hospital at 501 Sixth Ave. S. shortly before 11 a.m. after receiving calls about a bomb threat, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

As a precaution, the hospital was temporarily shut down while officers searched the building.

Police did not find a bomb, and the hospital has since reopened.

St. Petersburg police investigation

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the person who made the threatening phone calls or revealed whether any suspects are in custody.

Law enforcement security response

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, police said.