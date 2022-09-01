Counselors work to increase awareness during National Suicide Prevention Month

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line).

CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month and counselors said it’s an important time to increase awareness.

"Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children and youth behind accidents. And so, the more that we can bring the awareness to light, the more that we can share and leave an open conversation to talk about this with our children and with our families," Dr. Jennifer Katzenstein with Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital said.

Doctors said they’ve seen an increase in these calls since students returned to the classroom.

"Since returning back to school, we have noticed a significant increase in children and adolescents experiencing suicidal ideation and suicidal attempts, so much so that it is nearly double or triple our rates over the summer," Katzenstein said.

Doctors said children carry and process stress differently, and it’s important for parents to create an outlet for them.

"It's very important as a parent that if your child does bring to you concerns regarding thoughts of self-harm or thoughts of dying, that we don't brush that away or try to fix it," Katzenstein said. "A lot of times as a parent will try to say, you shouldn't feel that way. You have such a great life. You have this or you have that. Rather, we really want to sit and listen."

Advocates are hopeful the launch this summer of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline will help people in crisis get help. They believe the shorter number is easier to remember and increases access for help. The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay reports 2,266 calls to the 988 lines since it launched on July 16. They anticipated an initial increase, but it’s sustained since quadrupling their call volume.

"It looks like we're going to hit over 500 988 calls for the week, which is the first time that that's happened. Past couple weeks have been very busy," Ken Gibson with the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said.

When people call, text, or chat 988, they will be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network.

The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.

