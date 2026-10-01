Counterfeit Ozempic scheme: Two face federal charges in Florida

The Brief Federal prosecutors charged two defendants for running an illegal scheme to distribute fake Ozempic across Florida. The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Middle District of Florida says the defendants got the counterfeit drugs from China. Doctors warn that counterfeit weight loss drugs carry serious medical risks.



Two foreign nationals face federal charges in Florida for allegedly smuggling and distributing counterfeit Ozempic across the state at steep discounts.

Florida Ozempic fraud details

What we know:

Federal prosecutors in the Middle District of Florida charged Vicky Ramancha and Swapnadip Roy with smuggling, selling counterfeit drugs, and conspiracy to smuggle and defraud the United States. Investigators said the two defendants, who are Indian citizens living in the United Arab Emirates, helped move counterfeit Ozempic from illegitimate suppliers in China into the U.S.

According to a federal indictment, between 2023 and 2024, the pair stored thousands of fake units of the weight-loss drug in warehouses around the U.S., before selling them at heavily discounted prices to Florida businesses, including a company in Lakeland.

Investigators say the counterfeit drugs had fraudulent or missing serial numbers, and included fake packaging, labeling and needles designed to look like authentic Ozempic.

What we don't know:

Federal investigators have not confirmed whether Vicky Ramancha has been brought back to the U.S. to face federal charges in the case.

Medical dangers and trial

Why you should care:

Medical experts warn that fake prescription medications pose serious health risks.

"Counterfeit medications can have lots of things wrong with them," HealthTrack Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Goldberg said. "So, just having a box that looks authentic is not enough. The medicine could have no active compound in it. It could have something else that's terribly dangerous. The needle associated with it could be dirty, could carry infection. So, there are a lot of problems to be concerned about. That's why you want to have high confidence on who prescribed it and who supplied it.

He says you should be able to identify the prescriber's name on the box.

"You want to make sure you see the prescriber's name on it and also the pharmacy where it came from," Goldberg said. "And if you have any questions about the pharmacy, just check on the Florida Pharmacy Board website and confirm that it's an authentic pharmacy."

What's next:

Roy was extradited from Italy to the U.S. and appeared in a Tampa federal court earlier this week. If convicted on the charges, both defendants face decades in federal prison.