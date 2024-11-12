Country music festival bringing stars to Raymond James Stadium in 2025

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Country's biggest stars are coming to Tampa in 2025.

Country Thunder Florida is making its move to Raymond James Stadium with country music artists taking the stage from May 2-4, 2025. The Tampa Sports Authority made the announcement Tuesday evening along with a star-studded lineup.

Country Thunder Florida's lineup will include big names for the genre, including Riley Green, Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton. Other artists set to take the stage in Tampa are Ella Langley, Jake Owen, Ashley McBryde and more.

"We are thrilled to bring Country Thunder Florida to Tampa," said Troy Vollhoffer, the CEO behind Country Thunder Music Festivals. "Raymond James Stadium provides the perfect setting for fans to experience top-tier country music in a larger, more dynamic venue. With this move, we can elevate the festival experience to new heights while maintaining the same community spirit that makes Country Thunder so special."

Riley Green, Jelly Roll and Blake Shelton are all headlining the festival in Tampa with each bringing their newly released songs. So far, organizers have released the names of all the country artists scheduled to perform, but more are expected to be announced. Those included in the line up so far are the following:

Blake Shelton

Jelly Roll

Riley Green

Ella Langley

Jake Owen

Ashley McBryde

Dillon Carmichael

Chyce Beckham

Clint Black

Owen Riegling

Bayker Blankenship

Drew Baldridge

Abby Anderson

The Kentucky Headhunters

Dallas Smith

Angie K

Nolan Sotillo

"Country music fans in Tampa are hitting the jackpot getting Country Thunder in our own backyard," said Ashley Morrison, U.S. 103.5's program director. "We know thousands will be traveling to our city to enjoy everything that Tampa, and Florida as a whole, has to offer."

Tickets for Country Thunder Florida are on sale with a range of options for country music fans. The three-day event will feature the concerts along with exclusive amenities, food, drinks and activities at Raymond James Stadium. For more information, click here.

