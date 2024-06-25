Couple accused of stealing pub subs from Florida Publix
CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a couple caught on camera stealing pub subs from a Florida Publix over the weekend.
Photo courtesy: SWFL Crime Stoppers
According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, a duo was seen at 3:57 p.m. on Saturday at a Publix in Cape Coral where they stole two whole Publix subs.
The two subs were valued at a total of $21.28. Both subjects left in a black Ford Explorer.
People are asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers if they can identify the two.
