Couple accused of stealing pub subs from Florida Publix

Authorities are searching for a couple caught on camera stealing pub subs from a Florida Publix over the weekend.

Photo courtesy: SWFL Crime Stoppers

According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, a duo was seen at 3:57 p.m. on Saturday at a Publix in Cape Coral where they stole two whole Publix subs.

The two subs were valued at a total of $21.28. Both subjects left in a black Ford Explorer.

People are asked to call SWFL Crime Stoppers if they can identify the two.