Couple helps Manatee County paramedics give back to community 

For community paramedics in Manatee County, the job goes beyond treating patients.

"People out there in the community have needs that are not being met and that’s basically what the community paramedics are doing," said Chief Zach Molnar.

On a recent call, Chief Zach Molnar knew one family needed help.

"We saw that there was some desperate need for assistance," he said.

With temperatures in the 90s, the family had no air conditioner and the heat made recovery more difficult for the patient.

"It was not comfortable by any means and it was extremely hot," said Chief Molnar.

That's when KC and Katie Dean found out. They stepped in, bought a new wall air conditioning unit, installed it and left without questions asked.

"It's our mission to really find people who we can help and we can love and we can put our arms around them and make their lives a little better," said Katie Dean.

Helping Manatee County EMS has become a personal mission for the Dean team.

"We seem to pull over for the EMS, and the fire and the ambulances and until you on the other end of that and they are there to take care of you, I had no idea," said KC Dean.

This November marks three years since EMS crews helped their son Caden after a car accident.

"He had a lacerated liver, a fractured skull and a broken jaw, but he was a little 7-year-old hero," said Katie Dean.

Since Caden recovered they've worked to support Manatee County EMS while helping the community.

"It's very reassuring that people who receive good things give good things back in the community," said Chief Molnar.

The Dean'\s have no plans of stopping.

"It took us back and it made us really realize these men and women in the EMS and the community are our heroes," said KC Dean.

