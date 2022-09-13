Couple marries inside North Carolina airport after first meeting on flight

article

Love was in the air when one couple first met on a flight. Love was also on the concourse when the they tied the knot inside Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina last Friday.

The airport shared the event on its Facebook page.

"Wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of adventures," airport officials posted.

According to the Facebook post, Liz and Adam first met on Mother’s Day 2021 when they were booked on an American Airlines flight from their hometown of Cleveland, Ohio, to Charlotte.

Liz then moved to an empty seat next to Adam and then destiny took it from there.

After sharing an instant connection and talking non-stop on the 90-minute flight, they exchanged numbers once they landed.

Once the engaged couple walked down the aisle in the airport’s atrium, they hopped on a Florida-bound plane for their honeymoon.

Getting married inside an airport isn’t unheard of.

In September 2020, Chase Thomas and Emily Zilich were married at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport before going on their honeymoon. They canceled their first wedding date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple said they always wanted to get married in New Orleans and their guests attended the wedding via Zoom.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.











