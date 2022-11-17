SPFR: Couple rescued from sinking car in Pinellas County

A Pinellas County deputy and a St. Pete paramedic pulled two people to safety after their car plunged into a pond Thursday evening.

According to St. Pete Fire Rescue, an off-duty deputy saw a vehicle crash into a pond at Ulmerton Road and Feather Sound Drive around 5:45 p.m.

The deputy immediately jumped into the water and got the driver out of the car.

When fire crews arrived, a paramedic jumped into the water as the car was sinking and pulled the passenger from the vehicle.

Pinellas Park Fire Rescue placed a ladder into the water so the paramedic and passenger could safely make it to shore.

The couple was not injured in the crash, which is under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

