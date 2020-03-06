Couple seeks good Samaritans who rushed to help when they were hit by a car

Four men rushed to help a couple who had just been hit by a car on N Dale Mabry Highway back in January.

Tomi Daple suffered a broken neck, causing paralysis in both of his arms. Melissa Walsh is still in a wheelchair, recovering from a broken collar bone and a shattered pelvis.

They still face a long road of recovery, but now they're turning to social media in an effort to find the four good Samaritans who came to help during the worst moments.

In their new Facebook group, Mel & Tomis Road to Recovery, the couple posts updates about their health. They also encourage friends and family to share their posts far and wide, in hopes of tracking down their real-life guardian angels.

"The scariest part was just not knowing if I was OK and if he was OK," crash victim Melissa Walsh said.

She remembers lying on the street, helpless but trying to crawl to her fiance.

"When I saw him, he was just staring up at the sky, no emotion. He had no movement of his arms. Like, I was freaking out," Walsh said.

She and her fiance, Tomi Dalpe were thrown several feet after being hit by the car. They remember four middle-aged men being nearby and rushing to their aide.

"They actually flipped me over so I could breathe. I couldn't' breathe and they helped me," Dalpe said.

Dalpe suffered a broken neck. Both of his arms were paralyzed but the feeling is starting to return to his left arm. As for Walsh, she's now recovering in a wheelchair after breaking her collar bone and shattering her pelvis.

Both agree, the good Samaritans helped make all the difference.

"The guy who was helping me was just so calm. He was just like, 'Don't move, everything is going to be OK.' He put something underneath my face and I just remember laying my hand down on whatever he put underneath me and it was just like I could lay down and calm down," Walsh said.

She and her fiance have been trying to track them down since the crash back in January, but still no luck, so now they're turning to social media in hopes of eventually finding them.

"I just want them to know that you were our angels that day," Walsh said.

Follow the couple's story and search for their saviors on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/1520663394753511/.