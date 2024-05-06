Courtney Campbell Causeway pedestrian trail bridge closed for 2 weeks

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

The Courtney Campbell Causeway pedestrian trail bridge will be closed for about two weeks, starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, while crews perform maintenance.

The Florida Department of Transportation is performing bridge maintenance in response to hurricane damage on the SR 60 over Old Tampa Bay.

Drivers should not be impacted during this around-the-clock closure, FDOT reported. Advanced warning signs have been posted on each side of the pedestrian bridge to warn of the closure.

The estimated time of completion is weather permitting.