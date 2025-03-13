Cousins killed in Plant City crash, search warrant requests suspect driver's blood to be tested

The Brief Cousins Nila Davis and Bill Pittman were struck and killed in Plant City on Sunday night. The crash happened near the intersection of N. Turkey Creek Road and W. U.S. Highway 92. No arrests have been made.



A family is mourning the loss of two loved ones hit and killed by a driver, who reportedly admitted to having "several alcoholic beverages at a friend’s house."

What we know:

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of N. Turkey Creek Rd. and W. U.S. Highway 92 in Plant City.

According to court documents, Nila Davis and her cousin, Bill Pittman, were navigating a curve near that intersection when a BMW coming from the opposite direction drifted into their lane. Davis and Pittman died from their injuries suffered in the crash.

Born in Mulberry, Davis was a loving mother of two. The 47-year-old grandmother also enjoyed trips to the casino.

What they're saying:

"Oh God, she went above and beyond the earth for me," Davis’ daughter, Haley Baumann, said. "She just wanted to make sure that everybody was happy."

A few years ago, Pittman, 60, came to Plant City and moved in with Davis and her boyfriend, Anthony Torelli.

"Nila had the biggest heart in the world," Torelli told FOX 13.

According to court documents, the 37-year-old suspected driver’s speech was slurred, and his breath smelled of alcohol at the time of the crash. A search warrant filed in Hillsborough County requested the suspected driver’s blood be taken so it can be tested for "alcohol and/or controlled and/or chemical substances."

No charges have been filed, and no arrests have been made. Legal experts not affiliated with this case told FOX 13 it’s possible investigators are waiting for the toxicology results to come back first before making any arrests, a fact that corresponds with what the family said they were told, too.

In a statement, a spokesperson for HCSO said, "The investigation remains active, and our detectives are continuing their work."

"They were just a light, you know what I mean? And God took them, and they’re with him now. So that gives us peace," Torelli said of Davis and Pittman. "But it's hard."

What we don't know:

The name of the driver involved in the crash has not been released by authorities.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: