Cow wanders onto 210 Freeway in Lake View Terrace area

A cow made its way onto the 210 Freeway in the Lake View Terrace area Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was live over the scene as Animal Control and California Highway Patrol worked to corral the animal to safety.

Authorities responded around noon Wednesday. After a trot on the freeway, at least five vehicles helped corral the animal down an off ramp, then eventually under a bridge and into a nearby parking lot. One official was seen with what looked like a lasso or some sort of rope as authorities tried to apprehend the animal.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

