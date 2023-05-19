CPD: Dunedin man arrested for DUI after fatal crash on U.S. 19

article

An accused drunk driver has been arrested after police say he crashed into a parked crane in a construction zone Thursday night, killing his passenger.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, Bryant Mendoza, 42, was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee northbound on U.S. 19 at Harn Boulevard around 11:22 p.m. when the crash occurred.

Officers say Mendoza drove in the right and middle lanes even though they were closed off for construction.

A crash witness told police he was also speeding.

Bryant’s 37-year-old female passenger was taken to Bayfront Hospital, where she died.

The northbound lanes were closed for several hours while officers investigated.

Mendoza has been charged with DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.