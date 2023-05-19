$50,000 reward offered in Tampa letter carrier robbery

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the robbery of USPS letter carrier in Tampa on Monday, May 15.

The agency issued the alert late Wednesday, reporting that the alleged robbery happened at the Whittier Shopping Center on E. Busch Boulevard at around 12:13 p.m.

The suspect is described as a Black male, approximately 25 to 35 years of age, approximately 6' tall, approximately 250 pounds, with short black hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, khaki shorts, and camouflage Crocs with black socks.

Suspect accused of robbing a Tampa letter carrier. Image is courtesy of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

The alleged robber was seen fleeing the area in a white U-Haul cargo van bearing an Arizona license plate beginning with the letters "AL." Authorities warned the public against taking action to apprehend the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the: U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say "Law Enforcement"), reference case number 4036746. The USPS said all information would be kept strictly confidential.

"Incidents of letter carrier robberies are on the rise across the nation," the agency said in a May 12 news release announcing expanded crime prevention measures just days before the Tampa robbery. "In FY22, 412 USPS letter carriers were robbed on the job. With 305 incidents reported in the first half of FY23, these incidents are increasingly more prevalent."

The van the accused letter carrier robber used after committing crime. Image is courtesy of U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Additionally, the agency reported an increase in high-volume mail theft incidents from mail receptacles including blue collection boxes: 38,500 in the 2022 fiscal year and more than 25,000 in the first half of the 2023 fiscal year.

On a smaller scale, mail thieves reportedly targeted a South Tampa neighborhood this week. The USPS is urging people to keep an eye out for their letter carriers. If you see something that looks suspicious or see someone following your carrier, call 911.

