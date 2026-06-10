Road cleared after crash on I-275 entering Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Pete: FHP
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ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials have cleared a crash on northbound I-275 in St. Pete that closed several lanes of traffic Wednesday morning.
Crash on I-275
What we know:
According to the FHP website, the multi-vehicle crash did cause injuries.
When the crash was being clear, only one traffic lane was open.
What we don't know:
It is unclear what caused the crash.
FHP is still investigating and cleaning up the crash. Updates will be released as they become available.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash map and information from FDOT cameras.