Road cleared after crash on I-275 entering Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Pete: FHP

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The Brief FHP cleared a crash on northbound I-275, right before the entrance to the Howard Frankland Bridge. According to FHP's traffic map, the multi-vehicle crash caused injuries, but it is unclear what those injuries are. All but one lane were closed Wednesday morning.



Officials have cleared a crash on northbound I-275 in St. Pete that closed several lanes of traffic Wednesday morning.

Crash on I-275

What we know:

According to the FHP website, the multi-vehicle crash did cause injuries.

When the crash was being clear, only one traffic lane was open.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash.

FHP is still investigating and cleaning up the crash. Updates will be released as they become available.