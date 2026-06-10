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Road cleared after crash on I-275 entering Howard Frankland Bridge in St. Pete: FHP

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
St. Petersburg
Updated June 10, 2026 7:43 AM EDT Published June 10, 2026 7:05 AM EDT
article

The Brief

    • FHP cleared a crash on northbound I-275, right before the entrance to the Howard Frankland Bridge.
    • According to FHP's traffic map, the multi-vehicle crash caused injuries, but it is unclear what those injuries are.
    • All but one lane were closed Wednesday morning.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Officials have cleared a crash on northbound I-275 in St. Pete that closed several lanes of traffic Wednesday morning.

Crash on I-275

What we know:

According to the FHP website, the multi-vehicle crash did cause injuries.

When the crash was being clear, only one traffic lane was open.

What we don't know:

It is unclear what caused the crash.

FHP is still investigating and cleaning up the crash. Updates will be released as they become available.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol's traffic crash map and information from FDOT cameras.

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