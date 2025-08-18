Expand / Collapse search

Crash causes traffic delays on I-4 near I-75

Updated  August 18, 2025 7:19am EDT
Hillsborough County
    • The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash along the eastbound side of I-4 in Hillsborough County.
    • It happened just before 5:30 a.m. Monday between I-75 and Mango Rd.
    • No further details on the crash have been released.

TAMPA, Fla. - A crash caused major slowdowns along the eastbound side of I-4 just past the I-75 interchange in Hillsborough County early Monday.

What we know:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. to a reported crash with injuries on I-4 between I-75 and Mango Rd.

Traffic was only getting by on the left shoulder at one point, but all lanes have since reopened.

What we don't know:

No further details on the crash have been released.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

