Crash causes traffic delays on I-4 near I-75
TAMPA, Fla. - A crash caused major slowdowns along the eastbound side of I-4 just past the I-75 interchange in Hillsborough County early Monday.
What we know:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, crews responded shortly before 5:30 a.m. to a reported crash with injuries on I-4 between I-75 and Mango Rd.
Traffic was only getting by on the left shoulder at one point, but all lanes have since reopened.
What we don't know:
No further details on the crash have been released.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Florida Highway Patrol.