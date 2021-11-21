SPPD: Motorcyclist suffered medical episode before fatal crash on Gandy Blvd.

A 73-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon in a motorcycle crash, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Gandy Blvd. North near the I-275 ramp.

Officers say the man suffered a medical episode, lost control and crashed into a Honda Civic.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died. No one else was injured.

The crash closed Gandy Boulevard for several hours, but it has since reopened.

