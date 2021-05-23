Crash injures 1, closes eastbound lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

One person has been hospitalized with possible life-threatening injuries following a crash on the Courtney Campbell Causeway Sunday afternoon.

According to Clearwater police, all eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway are closed.

Police say the crash, in which a vehicle flipped, occurred shortly after 3 p.m. Motorists are asked to seek an alternative route.

This is a developing story.

