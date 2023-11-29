Crash involving 8 vehicles on Courtney Campbell Causeway causes delays for Tampa drivers: Police

article

A crash involving eight vehicles caused major delays on the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Tampa Wednesday afternoon, officers said.

The Tampa Police Department said the eight-vehicle crash caused extensive damages.

Courtesy: The Florida Department of Transportation.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, according to investigators at the scene.

The eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway were shut down while officers were on scene. The westbound lanes of the causeway were not impacted by the crash.