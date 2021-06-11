Crash involving FedEx truck closes portion of Busch Boulevard in Tampa

article

A crash involving an overturned FedEx truck in Tampa has closed the westbound lanes of Busch Boulevard.

The view from SkyFOX shows traffic is significantly backed up near Twin Lakes Boulevard in the Greater Carrollwood area where the crash scene is located. A FedEx vehicle is seen resting on its side in the westbound lanes.

One eastbound lane is closed to allow westbound traffic to get by. There is no word when lanes will reopen.

Two cars were seen with some damage, including a BMW with significant damage to the front of the vehicle. A tow truck was scene as of 7:50 a.m.

The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

