Crash kills man attempting to beat red light, deputies say

Stephen Smith, 56, was killed Saturday afternoon in a vehicle crash, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Seminole Boulevard and 54th Avenue North.

Deputies say Smith was operating a Harley Davidson Street Glide northbound on Seminole Boulevard and attempted to beat a red light when he was struck by an SUV trying to make a left turn onto 54th Avenue North.

Smith and his passenger, Robin Cox, 54, were ejected. Both were taken to the hospital where Smith was pronounced dead. Cox is in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV, along with her 14-year-old passenger sustained minor injuries.

Deputies say impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is under investigation.

