Creative Pinellas displaying artwork created by emerging artist during annual exhibit

Creative Pinellas is hosting their annual Emerging Artist exhibition at their multiple gallery venue in Largo.

These ten artists each received a grant to put together works for this exhibit. All of their works are being shown together until July 21.

"This is truly a cohort of really talented people who really worked together to create the show," said Beth Gelman, the director of Arts and Cultural Programming at Creative Pinellas.

"There's such a variety here in the gallery," she continued. "Each of these artists has a very unique perspective. I think it would be hard for someone to come in here and not have a connection with at least one of the artists here."

One of those artists, David McCauley, talked about his pieces in the show.

"I'm in a wheelchair, I had a spinal cord injury in 2008," he said.

Pictured: David McCauley

He created a pair of statistics and statements that are blown up into banners that flow out of antique typewriters.

"The reason I did the statistics, it's really about putting the bullseye on the healthcare system," he shared. "A lot of times my artwork will revolve around those topics."

That is part of the reason that Creative Pinellas gives these grants. This is the 8th annual exhibit, and it runs through July 21.

For more information about Creative Pinellas and this exhibit, click here.

