Crews battle fire at Hillsborough County smoke shop

The Brief A fire damaged a smoke shop in Town ‘n’ Country early Tuesday. Crews battled flames at Smoke Bodega in the 6900 block of Sheldon Rd. No injuries were reported.



Firefighters battled a fire that damaged a smoke shop early Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

HCFR said crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to Smoke Bodega in the 6900 block of Sheldon Rd. in Town ‘n’ Country.

Crews battled a fire at a smoke shop in Town 'n' Country early Tuesday.

It took firefighters a little more than 30 minutes to get the flames under control, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: This story was written using information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

