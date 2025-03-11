Crews battle fire at Hillsborough County smoke shop
TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. - Firefighters battled a fire that damaged a smoke shop early Tuesday, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
What we know:
HCFR said crews responded around 2:45 a.m. to Smoke Bodega in the 6900 block of Sheldon Rd. in Town ‘n’ Country.
Crews battled a fire at a smoke shop in Town 'n' Country early Tuesday.
It took firefighters a little more than 30 minutes to get the flames under control, fire officials said.
Crews battled a fire at a smoke shop in Town 'n' Country early Tuesday.
No injuries have been reported.
CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Source: This story was written using information from Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download FOX Local mobile app: Apple | Android
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter