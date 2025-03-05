1 hospitalized after crews battle large fire at storage facility: HCFR

The Brief Firefighters fought a three-alarm fire at a storage facility in the Temple Terrace area on Tuesday night. One person went to the hospital with burn injuries and is listed as stable, officials said. The cause remains under investigation.



Hillsborough County firefighters spent nine hours working to contain a three-alarm fire at a storage facility on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, sending one person to the hospital, officials said.

What we know:

According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, crews with HCFR and Temple Terrace Fire Rescue responded to CubeSmart off 56th St. shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters found smoke coming from several storage units, officials said, and worked to get inside those units to find where the fire was coming from.

Crews battled a three-alarm fire at a storage facility in the Temple Terrace area. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.)

It took crews about nine hours to get the fire under control, HCFR said.

Officials said one person went to the hospital with burn injuries and is listed as stable.

Crews battled a three-alarm fire at a storage facility in the Temple Terrace area. (Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.)

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials have also not released specific details on the extent of the damage or how many units were impacted.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: This story was written using information and images provided by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: